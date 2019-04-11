This Evening: 70s fall into 60s. Showers & storms will flare up over the metro area early this evening and become more widespread during the evening as they move east into Illinois. Prime time for storms in the metro is 6-8 PM with some lingering rain through 11 PM. Rain lingers longer east of the metro before exiting overnight.
Storms this evening from around St. Louis and east could become severe with wind damage the most likely threat. The severe risk is in the lowest level 1 category, but we still need to be on guard this evening and we'll keep you updated on News4.
Rain may linger behind, but the severe threat moves east of the metro by the 10 PM. And rain moves out of the area completely overnight.
Friday: Low 43/High 60. Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Wind: SW 15-20 mph.
Saturday: Low 42/High 60. Partly cloudy, turning cloudy in the evening. Mainly a dry day, but watch for rain to move in late evening and nighttime from the southwest.
