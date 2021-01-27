Missouri has unveiled a new coronavirus vaccine tracker that breaks down the state’s distribution efforts.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri has unveiled a new coronavirus vaccine tracker that breaks down the state’s distribution efforts.

In addition to showing how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, the site breaks down who received the vaccine by race, gender and age. As of Wednesday morning, the site showed that people 85 and older have received the most vaccines. It also showed that women have received twice as many vaccines as men.

According to the site, 275,079 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 81,231 people have received a second doses. In the City of St. Louis, 58,380 total COVID-19 doses have been administered while 18,208 doses have been given out in St. Louis County.

Click here to view the website. 

