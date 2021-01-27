JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri has unveiled a new coronavirus vaccine tracker that breaks down the state’s distribution efforts.

Parson to divert doses in effort to get more COVID-19 vaccine distributed in Missouri In an effort to get more COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson is looking at diverting thousands of unused doses from Walgreens and CVS and sending them to National Guard mass vaccination sites.

In addition to showing how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, the site breaks down who received the vaccine by race, gender and age. As of Wednesday morning, the site showed that people 85 and older have received the most vaccines. It also showed that women have received twice as many vaccines as men.

Missouri last in US for COVID-19 vaccine rollout, reports say A smaller percentage of people in Missouri have received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 than in all other states, according to two reports.

According to the site, 275,079 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 81,231 people have received a second doses. In the City of St. Louis, 58,380 total COVID-19 doses have been administered while 18,208 doses have been given out in St. Louis County.

Click here to view the website.