Tracing our roots in the Lou: Annie Malone Home celebrating 134 years in service

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For 134 years, the Annie Malone Home has represented a mission close to Keisha Lee’s heart.
“I feel like Annie Malone is home,” said Lee, Interim CEO for the home. “I grew up watching the Annie Malone parade. I wanted a place where I could bring my child, and my family and give back.”
In 1888, what’s now known as the Annie Malone Children and Family Services Center opened its doors as the St. Louis Colored Orphans Home. The home found its permanent location in 1922, in the historic African American Ville neighborhood, thanks to Annie Turnbo Malone.
“In my eyes, the first African-American woman to really secure her bag, right? She was the first millionaire,” said Lee.
Successfully developing hair care and beauty products for black women, Malone founded Poro College in 1918, a cosmetology school offering black women a place to advance themselves. The money she made she gave back to numerous Black organizations including the St. Louis Colored Orphans Home.
“She had this heart for African-American children who were in the streets and weren’t allowed into orphanages back then in 1888, and she donated this home and the center to do so to bring them in,” said Lee.
In 1946, the home was named in her honor.
“It’s the original building, so that’s phenomenal. If you walk in, we still have that old-style school bell, and the PA system, and the school showers, and where the kids lived in the rooms. It’s just that rich history,” Lee added.
Today, the home still serves its original purpose.
“We get kids here just in the middle of the night. Kids whose parents just overdosed on drugs, or are being killed or just removed from the home,” Lee said.
Kids can stay in the 12-bed, 24-hour crisis facility for 30 days, or sometimes longer while families find stability.
“We have a parenting program that helps them find housing, helps them get assistance with bills, and also go to court with them. They do reunification for parents trying to get their kids back from the system,” Lee said.
The center also has an outpatient intensive drug program, as well as their K through 12 therapeutic school, because for Lee it takes a village.
“We are that village together,” Lee said.
For Lee, healing takes not just providing the tangible needs, but love as well.
“They sound happy and that’s the atmosphere I love,” Lee added. “The legacy itself is black history, so for me to be a part of this legacy of Annie Malone means a lot, and I feel like I don’t take it lightly at all. It’s an honor and a privilege and I plan to do the city proud.”
The Annual Annie Malone is restarting this year. It will take place on May 15th in downtown St. Louis. If people want to learn more about the services Annie Malone provides, they can visit the home’s website.
