Tracing our Roots in the Lou: AKA sorority reflects on history of founder, celebrates 135th birthday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Unity, strength and service: those are some of the reasons people have decided to join black sororities and fraternities. The first sorority was founded in 1906, and one of those organizations has ties to St. Louis.
"They decided to start their own, which is now known as the D9. There are five fraternities and four sororities," said Lonita Blackman, President of AKA Sorority Incorporated Gamma Omega Chapter.
The once home, now vacant building that sits on St. Louis Avenue still holds significance to Blackman and the Alpha Kappa Alpha organization.
"This area is where Ethel Hedgeman Lyle grew up," said Blackman. "It is the last house that she stayed in with her family in the 1920's."
If the name doesn't ring a bell, Ethel Hedgeman Lyle was the founder of the historic African-American AKA Sorority founded in 1908 at Howard University.
Born and raised in St. Louis, she attended and graduated Sumner High School. Blackman is part of Gamma Omega - the third oldest graduate chapter.
"Back in 1908, of course, there were students of color who could not get into organizations, or other fraternities and sororities, so they decided to start their own," Blackman added. "It’s just about the sisterhood. It’s about giving back, community service and uplifting those who look just like us."
Most recently, Blackman's chapter donated a library book corner to a women and children's homeless shelter.
"Right now, we are focusing on our five targets. They range from promoting agencies, and also assist in high school students with attending college because as you know in 2022, we have lots of African-Americans and students of color who are first-generation students," she said.
Blackman herself is a first-generation student.
One of their biggest events include their annual fashion cotillion for high school seniors girls. Each year, they raise about $50,000 in scholarships for the graduating seniors.
"It's all just about giving back and having a sense of community," Blackman said.
They'll continue to push on the legacy of Lyle and other women who have come after. They plan to continue their mission by turning the once home into a museum depicting African-American women significant to St. Louis and the world.
They aim to start work this June.
"The current Vice-President of the United States Kamala Harris is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha. Coretta Scott King is also a member. There are lots of famous women who have helped alleviate not only us as women, but the sorority as well," said Blackman.
For Blackman, she hopes to continue to contribute to that legacy as well.
"My motto is I may not be the richest person in the world, but if I have a few dollars in my pocket, I'm always willing to give to someone who’s less fortunate," she said.
Last week, Blackman and the sorority celebrated the 135th birthday of their founder, receiving a proclamation from the Mayor stating February 10th as Ethel Hedgeman Lyle day in St. Louis. If you want to learn more about the sorority and upcoming events in our area, you can go to the AKA website.
