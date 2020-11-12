MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Santa and Mrs. Claus got started on the 10th annual Toys for Tots toy drive event Thursday in Maplewood.
They are working with Saint Louis Closet Co. to collect new, unwrapped toys, at the toy drive.
Masks and social distancing was required at the event.
News 4 spoke to one local 4th grader who wanted to make sure everyone has a good Christmas.
"I used some of my birthday money and some of my kids in my class donated some toys," said the boy.
If you weren’t able to make it out to the event, there will be an official drop-off site at Saint Louis Closet Co. until November 30th.
