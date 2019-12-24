ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Toys were delivered to local families Tuesday to honor the memory of a Metro East boy who died due to child abuse.
Toys are headed to homes in memory of Kane Friess-Wylie. He died nearly three years ago. On April 13, 2019, Gyasi Campbell was sentenced to five years in prison in connection with Kane’s death.
READ: Judge sentences mother's boyfriend to prison in 'Justice for Kane' case
His grandmother hopes the annual event raises awareness about child abuse. She says the toys collected are going to under-privileged children to keep Kane’s memory alive.
“You just have to be strong and this is one of the main reasons I do this. I do get sad, I’ve been crabby for the past couple days and I’m sure this is why. You've just got to turn something tragic into something positive and that's what I’m trying to do,” said Lori Friess, Kane’s grandmother.
The “Justice for Kane” Facebook group helps to locate families where presents are delivered from the Candy Cane Toy Drive for Kane. The hope is that each year, the event grows.
