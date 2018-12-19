ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Salvation Army has set up a unique shopping experience in the days leading up to Christmas for families to come in and shop for toys.

Salvation Army Toy Town

‘Toy Town’ is set up inside the former Schnucks location on South Florissant Road in Cool Valley. Organizers welcome 500 families to Toy Town each day.

There is still time for your family to register to take part in this year’s event.

To register, call 314-603-4923.

