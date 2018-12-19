ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Salvation Army has set up a unique shopping experience in the days leading up to Christmas for families to come in and shop for toys.
‘Toy Town’ is set up inside the former Schnucks location on South Florissant Road in Cool Valley. Organizers welcome 500 families to Toy Town each day.
There is still time for your family to register to take part in this year’s event.
To register, call 314-603-4923.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.