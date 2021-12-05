Toy shortage affecting donations to Toys for Tots, Salvation Army

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's nothing quite like ringing in the holidays like the St. Louis community giving back to their own.
A St. Louis neighborhood is doing what they can by helping others, collecting and donating toys for Toys For Tots this holiday season. Neighbors in The Hill have been doing a golf cart Christmas parade for years now. For the last two years, they've centered it around giving back.
"We just wanted to kind of give back and not just only have a parade and let everyone come out and be apart of it, but give back to the less fortunate," Tracy Marnati said.
Marnati and her friend Lisa Molitor started the idea of toy donations during their annual Christmas parade. They started the new tradition last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, donating more than 500 gifts to Toys For Tots. Now, they're hoping to make an even bigger impact with the help of local Marines.
"It's not just about us. It's just for the kids and everyone out there. There's a lot of people out there struggling and not able to provide for their kid. A small teddy bear will give a big smile for a kid, especially during Christmas," Cpl. Christian Cervantes said.
Cervantes is the local Toys For Tots coordinator. He says there are more than 108,000 kids in the St. Louis area who are in need of Christmas gifts this holiday season. As of now, Toys For Tots still needs gifts for about 78,000 kids. One problem they're running into, Cervantes said, is lack of toys on the shelves.
"With the toy shortage it's more of a 'are we gonna fill up everyone's need?' I'm more of a person who tried to give everyone something, I don't want to give a kid not any toys," Cervantes said.
The Salvation Army said they're seeing the same problem. LaKeysha Fields, a local coordinator, said there are lots of empty shelves and long shipping delays which are affecting those who need it most. This year, Fields said the Salvation Army is doing a program called 'Angel Tree', where anyone can adopt a child or family in need to buy gifts. Fields said they're getting down to the wire, as gifts are typically given out December 14-16. They still need more than 5,000 gifts.
"We're hoping to serve about 4,000 children, and we still have a lot of children who haven't been adopted," Fields explained.
There's still time to donate toys to Toys For Tots or pick up an angel through the Salvation Army.
To donate to Toys For Tots, click here. To adopt an angel with the Salvation Army, click here.
