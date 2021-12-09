Town of Augusta to host final night of 2021 Annual Candlelight Christmas Walk on Friday

AUGUSTA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The small town of Augusta is nestled in Missouri wine country, making it a picturesque spot for its ongoing holiday tradition.
This year marks the 38th year of the town's annual Candlelight Christmas Walk.
Shops, galleries, wineries and vineyards are open until 10 p.m. and free shuttles are available to get around town.
Santa will make an appearance, too, along with horse drawn carriage rides and a town wide scavenger hunt. Volunteer firefighters will be roasting chestnuts on an open fire, along with Christmas carolers and hand bell players walking the streets of downtown Augusta.
Friday night marks the final night of the tradition for 2021. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.