ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of millions of federal tax dollars that were divvied up in St. Louis County as part of the COVID-19 relief bill.
There will be a town hall to review how the county the pandemic and spent $170 million of federal tax money from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday night inside the St. Louis County Council Chambers.
The 104-page report outlines how it was spent:
- $49 million was for public health including awareness campaigns, enforcing social distancing, and allocating testing.
- $47 million went to local municipalities.
- $30 million for humanitarian aid like food and housing.
- $26 million for economic recovery.
- $20 million was earmarked for St. Louis County response which was used to upgrade county operations to keep county employees safe.
With $190 million on the way, the county council is still deciding how to spend that second portion. The town hall is open to the public and it will be live-streamed on the county's YouTube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.