ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (KMOV.com) - A long-standing tradition at city council meetings in a Minneapolis suburb will soon come to an end.
Elected leaders in St. Louis Park, Minnesota recently chose to drop the Pledge of Allegiance from their monthly meetings. The change was approved in a 5-0 vote and will take effect on July 15.
"In order to create a more welcoming environment to a diverse community we are going to forgo saying the pledge of allegiance before every meeting," said Councilman Tim Brausen.
“I think it should be said every time, whether its in school or meetings or whatever,” said St. Louis Park resident David Gohman.
Council members say they might recite it in the future if there’s an appropriate opportunity, such as if the Boy Scouts are present.
