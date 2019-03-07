TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Town and Country are asking for help identifying a man in relation to an invasion of privacy investigation.
The police department shared a surveillance image of the man on their Facebook page and asked people who recognize him to contact them.
According to police, the incident occurred on Feb. 27 in the fitting room of the Target at Town and Country Crossings.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 314-432-4696.
