TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Town & Country are asking for help verifying the well-being of a woman who hasn’t contacted her parents in almost three weeks.
Police are asking for help ensuring Jamie Elizabeth Anderson, 40, is safe after she was reported missing.
Anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 314-737-4600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.