Jamie Elizabeth Anderson, 40

Jamie Elizabeth Anderson, 40, last contacted her parents almost three weeks ago, according to police.

 Town & Country Police Department

TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Town & Country are asking for help verifying the well-being of a woman who hasn’t contacted her parents in almost three weeks.

Police are asking for help ensuring Jamie Elizabeth Anderson, 40, is safe after she was reported missing. 

Anyone who has seen her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 314-737-4600.

