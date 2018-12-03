TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Town & Country are asking for help identifying two people who stole $500 in Christmas decorations in late October.
Police said the suspects took the items from At Home located in the Manchester Meadows Shopping Center on Friday, Oct. 26.
The suspects are also believed to be involved in additional thefts at other At Home locations throughout the area.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is urged to contact the Town & Country Police Department.
