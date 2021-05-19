TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police in Town & Country are asking for help identifying suspects wanted for a Tuesday night robbery at Harbor Freight.
The suspects reportedly entered the store at 13913 Manchester Road around 7:30 p.m. and put a generator and pressure washer in a shopping cart. While a cashier was assisting them, the male suspect showed a handgun and then left the store with the items, police said.
After taking the items, the suspects got into a Chevrolet sedan with no front plate and unknown rear Illinois registration plate.
Anyone who recognize the man or woman seen in the surveillance photos is asked to call Det. Katie Exline at 314-587-2866.
