TOWN AND COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Neighbors in West County are expressing frustrations with Meridian Waste Services.
Residents in Town and County said the company has neglected to pick up trash for weeks at a time. Mike Bender said the company finally picked up trash on his block Saturday after it sat for three weeks.
“We're all having the same issue because we all use the same service provider, Meridian,” he said.
Meridian serves about 50 percent of homes in Town and Country. City leaders tell News 4 they’ve called, emailed and submitted complaints.
Right now the city is reviewing contracts with all three of its waste service companies. City officials said residents can choose which waste service provider they want.
News 4 first covered issues with Meridian Waste Services after people in Florissant expressed frustrations around the holidays.
Around the same time, Crestwood city officials said they would let their current contract with Meridian expire.
“I've called Meridian numerous times, complained, asked questions,” said Bender.
News 4 contacted Meridian representatives multiple times and was told someone with the company would call back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.