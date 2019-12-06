TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for several suspects who they are responsible for stealing a car in Town and County on November 27.
The sought suspects were captured on surveillance video driving the victim’s car to the QuikTrip at Page and I-170.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Town and County Detective Jason Sapienza at (314)587-2864.
