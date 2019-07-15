TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in Town and Country are searching for two women accused of racking up almost $2,000 on stolen credit cards in early July.
Police said two women attempted to use someone's stolen credit cards at the Target at Town and Country Crossing. The thieves tried to charge about $2,600 on the victim's Bank of America and MasterCard but it declined.
On July 6, the woman were able to buy $1,777 worth of gift cards and clothing on the victim's business card.
No additional information has been released.
Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
