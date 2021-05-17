BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad is investigating after a Town and Country man was found dead in the parking lot of a Brentwood hotel late Saturday night.
Detectives responded to the Drury Inn's parking lot in the 8700 block of Eager Road near South Brentwood Blvd at 11:45 p.m. for a shooting. Once there, police found a 53-year-old man from Town and Country shot and killed. On Monday, police identified the man as Dr. Sergei Zacharev.
Witnesses said they heard about six gunshots and saw the body on the ground.
Anyone with information relative to this case is asked to call 314-963-6708 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a reward of up to $15,000.
