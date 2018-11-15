ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A whistleblower claims a major towing company is significantly overcharging some motorists in St. Louis County after a crash.
The man making the accusation is the former general manager at D & L Towing. Joe LoPicollo believes D & L owes some customers money back.
LoPicollo provided News 4 with a stack of invoices and claims those invoices represent a major problem.
According to a contract between St. Louis County and D & L, the towing company is supposed to charge $110 for automobile tows following a police call.
The invoices provided by LoPicollo reveal some motorists are being charged hundreds more.
When asked if motorists know they are getting overcharged, Lopicollo responded, “No, they have no idea.”
According to the contract (Exhibit B Point A)), D & L isn’t allowed to charge for things like winching, mileage, accident cleanup, or fuel surcharges.
The invoices provided by LoPicollo show those charges are being added in some cases, bringing some bills between $300 and $400.
LoPicollo claims D & L follows the contract when vehicles are towed to lots owned by D & L in Valley Park and St. Charles.
However, he added, “Anything that we towed that did not go to the lot would be charged totally different prices.”
In some cases, vehicles are towed directly to a private garage or auto body following an accident.
According to the St. Louis County contract (Article V – Service Fees), the pricing for towing applies “regardless of whether the vehicle is towed to TOWER’s storage site, or to an alternative site requested by the owner of the vehicle, or his representative, or the St. Louis County Police Department.”
It adds, “The amount of fees charged shall be strictly limited to those stated in Exhibit B.” Exhibit B outlines the $110 pricing amount.
News 4 approached the owner of D & L, John Winkelmeier, for a response to LoPicollo’s accusations.
Winkelmeier referred News 4 to his attorney, but also said “No” when asked whether the people of St. Louis County should have any concern about being overcharged.
Randy Weber represents D & L Towing, and said “D & L has followed this contract to its letter, for all of its many years.”
Weber acknowledged the invoices involved police dispatch tows, but said, “The fact simply that it originated from or was initially dispatched by the St. Louis County dispatcher doesn’t necessarily mean it becomes and remains a police tow.”
Weber said the tows in question involved private tows and pointed to an addendum in the contract.
Addendum 1.8 states “Article V Paragraph 1: Clarification: There are no COD or Private Tows associated with this contract.”
Article V pertains to pricing whether the automobile is taken to D & L owned lots or somewhere else.
News 4 asked St. Louis County police about the matter. A spokesperson for the department answered “yes” via email when asked if D & L is expected to honor county agreed upon pricing if the call originates with police dispatch.
Weber also points to another issue.
He said, “There was not one police authorization tow associated with a single one of these, and so they were private tows.”
According to St. Louis County police, the agency does not fill out an authorization to tow form with every accident.
Weber says 83 percent of the invoices provided by LoPicollo represented tows paid for by insurance.
He says insurance companies don’t want to pay for two tows, one from D & L’s lot, then to the auto body.
Weber characterizes LoPicollo as a disgruntled former employee who provided D & L property to News 4 without authorization.
LoPicollo insisted he’s providing the information to alert the public and said, “It needed to come out.”
St. Louis County Police tell News 4 they are investigating the claims.
