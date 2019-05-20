AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A developer have agreed to buy the land where Tower Tee was located and build another golf and baseball facility on the site, home developer McBride Homes said.
Tower Tee closed on July 1, 2018 after losing its lease. McBride Homes planned to build homes on the property, but that plan was put on hold due to concerns of neighbors.
READ: Development plans for Tower Tee site on hold as neighbors prepare to weigh in
The new owner is Affton native Steve Walkenbach, who with his partner, Mike Shamia, plan to build a new, more modern facility and keep the name Tower Tee.
St. Louis County Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, who represents the area, said she is thrilled with the news and looks forward to learning more details.
The goal is to open the new Tower Tee in fall 2020.
