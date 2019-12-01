SOUTH COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Newly released renderings of the Tower Tee redevelopment project reveal new upgrades.
Tower Tee, a long-time recreational staple of the Affton area, will keep the same attractions that kept residents coming back for years but there will be exciting new attractions.
“What’s new will be 9-holes of golf with greens designed after some notable holes around the world,” said Mike Shamia. “The course is also designed for Footgolf which we are excited to offer as an alternative.”
Shamia and his longtime friend Steve Walkenbach bought the land from McBride Homes and J.H. Berra to save the once popular family spot after it closed in July 2018.
"We're to bring back the driving range, going to bring back the batting cages," said Walkenbach in May. "I'm on the fence with the mini golf, been hearing from a lot of people 'Got to bring back the mini golf!' so we'll see how that goes."
A new clubhouse with food and drinks will be available for golfers to enjoy as well as two outdoor patios. Shamia and Walkenbach plan to bring in staff for indoor training. The range will include two-tiers at the facility, updated technology, landing areas specifically designed for feedback and an indoor teaching area.
A site development plan was submitted to St. Louis County for approval and construction of the golf course and range will begin afterwards.
The facility is still scheduled to open in the fall of 2020 as the project has progressed without any significant delays.
