ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com) - MoDOT will close lanes under Interstate 44 at Tower Grove bridge to rehab the interstate bridge next Wednesday morning.
Crews will close the lanes at 9 a.m., April 24 and the bridge will be closed until late May. During the closure, drivers can use Vandeventer or Grand as alternate routes.
In addition, MoDOT said the ramp from eastbound Interstate 64 to 14th Street will close at 9 a.m., Monday, April 22, for three weeks for ramp repairs.
For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions (including flood closures) click here.
