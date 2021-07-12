SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Tower Grove Park is asking for the public's help after damage from storms over the weekend.
Saturday's storms damaged or completely uprooted dozens of trees, forcing organizers to cancel this past weekend's farmer's market.
To make donations to help with repairs, click here. If you send $50 or more, you receive a $10 gift card to the Tower Grove Farmer's Market.
