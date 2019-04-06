TOWER GROVE HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Residents of one South St. Louis neighborhood took matters into their own hands to combat crime.
People in Tower Grove Heights raised $8,000 to buy security cameras and on Saturday, 20 security cameras were put around the neighborhood.
Members of the Tower Grove Heights safety committee said they're happy to partner with police for better security.
"I hope this spurs some conversation with police about how we reduce crime overall," someone said. "This camera initiative is at a micro level, but on the short term we're helping the police department out."
More cameras will be installed until the money runs out. Some of the cameras will be connected to St. Louis Police's Real Time Crime Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.