GRAFTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The holiday weekend is usually the kick off to summer in Grafton, Illinois. Last year, floods shut down the town, this year it’s the coronavirus.
“It’s been bad,” said Ben Allen, co-owner of The Loading Dock. The popular restaurant and bar sits empty on the Sunday before Memorial Day. But a sign outside the locked gate says, “opening May 29.”
“If outdoor seating is the only thing available, we’ve got plenty of patio,” said Peter Allen.
On Sunday, Governor JB Pritzker announced all four regions of the state should be able to move into Phase 3 of the reopening plan in the coming days. That would mean bars, restaurants, retail and salons can open back up to the public.
[READ: Gov. JB Pritzker releases guidelines for more Illinois businesses to reopen]
“Every day you’re $400-500 in the red, every day you wake up and you’ve spent $400-500 dollars,” said a frustrated Wayne Draper. Draper owns Third Chute on Main Street in Grafton.
He decided to open his bar this weekend in defiance of the Governor’s stay-at-home guidelines. On Sunday afternoon, people were eating and drinking on the outside deck looking out over the Mississippi River. Not all were practicing social distancing guidelines.
“We’re trying to do the best we can," Draper said. "Unfortunately, they kind of pack in the bar. We’re trying to stretch them out, it’s tough, everyone wants to go back to what they normally do."
The floods of 2019 devastated the town of Grafton, closing up businesses for months of the busy tourism season.
“We understand what’s going on but we’ve got to get these businesses up and going, we we’re dying before this ever came about,” said Draper.
Grafton Mayor Rick Eberlin said the city has reached its breaking point. The town brought in $4.2 million in tourism dollars in July 2018. In 2019, the number dropped to $1.8 due to flooding. Now they worry what 2020 will bring.
“We need the town to be open,” said Eberline. He said the city would not go after businesses that are violating the state orders. “Their backs are against the wall.”
He says the city of Grafton has not seen a confirmed case of COVID-19. The city is in Jersey County which has reported 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.
At The Loading Dock, the Allen’s say they are ready to reopen and are working to ensure they can enforce social distancing and keep customers and staff safe.
“It’s going to be a challenge, lot of extra expenses in those requirements but we’re excited to do it and welcome people back,” said Peter Allen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.