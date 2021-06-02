HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – A man visiting Hawaii from the mainland died after being stabbed Tuesday morning in Waikiki.
The incident happened just before 12:45 a.m. on Kuhio Beach near the Prince Kuhio statue.
Richard Plekhanov recorded part of the argument that he says led up to the killing. It shows the man who died exchanging words and obscene gestures with a group people while a man in a hat tried to get the 22-year-old to stop. Seconds later, a fight breaks out.
Hawaii police sources said the man, visiting from Las Vegas, was stabbed twice in the chest.
“The fight just became a mess. Everybody fighting,” said Plekhanov.
He said he immediately stopped recording and called 911. “I seen the guy all in blood,” he said. “It was terrible.”
A bystander performed CPR on the man until police arrived.
On Tuesday afternoon, the crime tape was gone and Kuhio Beach was bustling again. Many tourists were unaware of what happened.
“That’s horrible,” said Igor Khrapach.
A Kaimuki man was one of the few people who had heard about the crime.
“Not surprising, especially in this area,” said Sam Jones.
The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii is assisting the man’s family on the mainland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.