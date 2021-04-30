ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tourism is making a comeback in St. Louis after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many businesses to shut down in 2020.
Minus the masks, it felt pretty normal at the Arch Friday. “We were here for a home school field trip, came to see the aquarium, do some other things, ended up here," said Carl Nicholson, who was visiting the St. Louis Gateway Arch from Metropolis, Illinois.
Hotel occupancy rates prove people are willing to travel. Right now, hotels are booking about 54 percent of their rooms in the St. Louis Metro. Brian Hall with Explore St. Louis said closer to 70 percent is what hotels typically have booked in a normal year.
Hall said the current occupancy rate is still about double from this time in 2020. “During the same time period last year, hotels throughout the metro area were running an average occupancy of about 20 percent. It was bad. It was really bad," said Hall.
Spring break, Hall said, is when everything started changing. “Baseball is back, the Blues are back, lots of visitors in downtown St. Louis right here at the gateway arch," said Hall.
Events have resumed at the America's Center downtown and many restaurants are also the busiest they've been in over a year. Nachomama's in Rock Hill is preparing for its own version of the Super Bowl -- Cinco De Mayo.
“It probably at least doubles our business," said Nachomama's owner John St. Eve.
Last year, St. Eve said the crowd caught him by surprise. In a take-out-only world, police were called in for crowd control as hundreds of drivers lined Manchester waiting to place an order, blocking some entrances to nearby businesses. This year, St. Eve made changes.
“We have hired an off-duty police officer that is going to be here around 5 o’clock and hopefully the line doesn’t form too long before then, that’s the soonest we could get him here," said St. Eve.
St. Eve is also having employees take orders outside the drive thru with iPads. “We definitely copied off Chick-fil-A," said St. Eve.
The longer drive lines and busier downtown are signs St. Louis is making a comeback. “I like the fact that people are out going around doing things, it’s a big deal," said Nicholson.
The St. Louis City and County health departments are not releasing specific guidelines for Cinco De Mayo, though remind everyone to social distance and wear masks. The City canceled the annual Cinco De Mayo celebration on Cherokee Street in South St. Louis because of COVID-19 and plans to resume the event in 2022.
