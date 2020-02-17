ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – You can learn about local Underground Railroad sites during a two-hour guided shuttle tour.
The tours will be conducted by J.E. Robinson of Alton, a history professor and author. Some of the sites that will be visited are the New Bethel-Rocky Fork AME Church and Enos Apartments.
The first tour will take place on Feb. 29 and the final one is scheduled for Oct. 24. All tours start at the Alton Visitor Center at 200 Piasa Street.
Click here for more details or to purchase a ticket.
