ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- New federal regulations are slowing down the shipment of products, including protective gear, from countries outside the United States. One local woman says her company is struggling to get needed supplies to give to local hospitals.
Amy Viehweg, who works for O and S Supply Company, a distribution company in Maryland Heights, says this is her new battle; to get protective respirator masks shipped to the U.S. from China.
“It weighs heavily on me that I’m just one person, trying to fight the FDA,” said Viehweg.
She says they’re wanting to help the medical community, who’s struggling with the low number of N-95 mask. Viehweg says her company ordered 30,000 KN-95 masks, ones that are similar to N-95 and approved by the CDC.
“N-95 is so hard to find right now, we found KN-95, it’s essentially the same thing,” she said.
However, right now the shipment is stalled. Viehwig says that’s because the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) tightened regulations on N-95 type masks coming from oversees.
The FDA sent a memo Saturday saying it’ll only allow masks from Australia, Brazil, Europe, Japan, Korea, and Mexico.
“It’s very frustrating,” she said.
Viehwig says in the past all a distributor needed was proof of U.S. government approval.
Now she says U.S. customs is asking for the test the manufacturer conducted on the product, as well as factory labels, proof of sales in other countries and manufacturing contact information.
“We have to provide these minute details in order to get these masks here to save lives, while other masks are in production it doesn’t make any sense,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.