ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In the three days since Total Access Urgent Care started offering antibody testing at their locations across St. Louis, they’ve already tested around 400 patients.
“We had a lot of people who had the test done on Saturday and we called them back on Mother’s Day,” said Dr. Troy Dinkel, the chief operating officer for Total Access Urgent Care.
The antibody test identifies disease-fighting antibodies in people who have already been infected. It’s different from the current coronavirus testing which confirms an active infection.
The blood test takes just a few moments and is ideal for people who may believe they had the virus but perhaps had mild symptoms or didn’t meet the earlier strict testing requirements.
“Anyone that believes that they were infected or had a concerning exposure should consider getting the test,” said Dr. Dinkel.
The test used by TAUC is made by Abbott and is one of around a dozen currently approved by the FDA.
“This test is 99.5 percent specific and 100 percent sensitive according to the FDA who authorized the emergency use,” explained Dr. Dinkel. “That means the accuracy of the test in laymen’s terms is greater than 99 percent."
The test does not guarantee immunity. The World Health Organization says there is no guarantee of immunity after infection but many medical experts in the US agree that antibodies give some level of protection.
“The good news is the people who have had the virus and have defeated the virus can know that actually appended and with most viruses comes some level of protection,” explained Dr. Dinkel.
TAUC says anybody who wants a test is welcome to get one. They have several weeks’ worth as of right now.
They are processing the cost of the test through insurance and for those with most major health insurance companies patients will just pay the copay.
For those without insurance the antibody test is $299 while the coronavirus diagnostic test which tests for the active virus costs $249 without insurance.
