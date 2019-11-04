ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Now that Halloween is over, you can throw your pumpkin off the roof of the City Museum!
On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the City Museum will host Pumpkin Chunkin’ from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free with general admission and will allow people to toss moldy pumpkins, big or small pumpkins, real pumpkins, fake pumpkins and even gourds off of the building’s roof.
Don’t have a pumpkin to toss? The City Museum will have some available for a suggested donation of $1 to Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Tickets can be purchased in advance and Pumpkin Chunkin’ will only last as long as the pumpkins do.
Click here for more details.
