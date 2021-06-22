CANADA (CNN/CTV) – A Toronto toddler who died at a sleepover in March reportedly ate poisoned cereal.
Bernice Nantanda Wamala died one week after her third birthday. She was rushed to the hospital by her mother following a sleepover at a friend’s home. According to authorities, Wamala began vomiting and having trouble breathing after eating the breakfast cereal.
"This past weekend Francis Ngugi, 45 years of age of Toronto was arrested with two counts of administering a noxious substance to endanger life, as well as unlawfully cause bodily harm two counts and criminal negligence causing death,” Toronto Police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said this week.
Police said both girls who ate the cereal were familiar with the accused. Officials have not said what the connection was or what the substance that’s alleged to have been put in the cereal was.
"The man obtained the controlled substance from his place of employment and that was part of the investigation where they later determined that same controlled substance was found in the cereal that the two children consumed,” said Const. Sidhu.
