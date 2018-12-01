Update: Tornado Watch until 7:00 PM for part of the News 4 Coverage area highlighted in purple below, north of the St. Louis metro. Brief and isolated storms that can produce a tornado, hail or damaging wind are developing in and around the watch area and moving northeast quickly. We will monitor in and around the watch area for possible warnings including the St. Louis metro with a focus for a better chance of severe weather north and northeast.
This Afternoon: 60s to Near 70. Isolated, but strong to severe storms are expected to redevelop in the warm, moist air this afternoon. The storm threat at any location will not last long.
These will be quickly moving east/northeast, but we'll be on guard for a storm that could produce hail, damaging winds or a tornado. The primary area of concern is from around the St. Louis metro and east/northeast.
In the St. Louis metro Now to 5:00 PM is the prime time for a quick severe storm. In our eastern coverage area in Illinois the threat will last until 7:00 PM.
With a warm and windy December day, many will want to enjoy the outdoors, just be sure to have a way to get weather alerts while you enjoy the afternoon.
Click here to download the KMOV Weather App.
Sunday: Low 44/High 51. Mostly cloudy, dry and breezy. Hanukkah begins with sunset at 4:40 PM. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.