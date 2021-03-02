ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The National Weather Service (NWS) said a "bug" in the system sent a tornado warning alert out during a statewide tornado drill in Missouri and Illinois Tuesday.
Tornado sirens were heard at 10 a.m. across both states as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week but several people got an alert to take shelter. However, the agency said some alerts did contain text that clarifed it was just a test.
"There has been confusion this morning with our test of the tornado warning system as part of the tornado drill. There was a malfunction between the NWS & the Weather Emergency Alert (WEA) system. The test warning should have not activated WEA. We apologize for the inconvenience," the department tweeted.
Earlier, the NWS said residents should treat the drill as if it were an actual Tornado Warning to test their readiness for when severe weather hits. News 4 Meteorologist Kent Ehrhardt stressed that tornado sirens were designed for outdoor use only. While some people can hear them inside of their home, he suggests getting a weather radio for an alarm inside a home.
Click here for more information and tips on how to prepare for severe weather
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.