Tornado spotted in St. Charles County, 3 people injured

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A tornado has touched down in St. Charles County, leaving behind significant damage. Three people were also injured.
As severe weather continues moving across the St. Louis area, the St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management agency confirmed a tornado was on the ground north of Augusta and moving towards Weldon Spring before 8 p.m.
Our News 4 crews saw damage on along Highway F and Highway 94 where sections of the road were completely impassable from all of the debris. Crews were on the scene trying to clear Highway F. Two homes sit on that corner and both their roofs were blown off.
Officials said three people in St. Charles County were taken to the hospital for treatment. It's unclear how exactly they were injured but the St. Charles County Ambulance District says they were injured as a result of the storm.
Debris and power lines down in the road at 94 and SH F in St. Charles County. Drivers are being turned around as crews work. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/6Glgss3GCz— Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) December 11, 2021
Ameren reported over 20,000 outages as of 10 p.m. in the St. Louis area.
Tornado warnings have recently been issued for Jersey County, Macoupin County, Madison County, St. Charles County, Franklin County, St. Louis County and St. Louis City.
A tornado watch was issued for nearly the entire viewing area through 11 p.m. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible. The severe threat in St. Louis will shut down by around Midnight and earlier to the west/northwest. Areas east of the St. Louis metro may still have a threat through about 2 a.m. in our far eastern counties in Illinois. Have a way to get the warning and a plan in place before severe weather hits.
