ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Protecting yourself during a tornado warning or high winds is simple: The higher you get off the ground, the faster the wind blows.
So finding the lowest point in the area is critical, and that is almost always your basement.
If you don’t have a basement, a bathroom can be a good alternative.
They're typically small and the plumbing helps to add structural strength to the room.
No matter where you find yourself, make sure you are on the lowest floor and have no windows around you. You want to put as many things between you and what's blowing around out there as you possibly can, and crouch down and protect your head and neck from falling debris.
If at all possible, you don’t want to be caught on the road.
In 1991 in Wichita, a news crew trying to outrun a tornado took shelter under an overpass. While they were lucky enough to survive, after video of them under the overpass surface, a lot of people thought this was a safe place to hide.
“Fast forward a few years to May 3, 1999 and people actually left their houses in Oklahoma City and they went and sheltered underneath these overpasses and a lot of them died,” said Jim Sieveking, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service.
That news crew, teacher and two daughters were lucky because it was a weak tornado.
In a stronger tornado, the shape of the overpass actually enhances the wind speed and you could get sucked right out.
“If there's a gas station, if there's some restaurant, somewhere to pull off and run into, that is ideal,” said Kevin Deitsch, a warning coordination meteorologist. “You don't ever want to be in a car."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.