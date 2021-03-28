HIGHLAND, Ill. (KMOV.com) – An EF-1 tornado touched down in Madison County, Illinois Saturday night, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado first touched down north of St. Jacob and went towards Highland. The NWS says it toppled trees along Marine Road and partially tore off the roof of a large metal shed. The twister likely lifted in the air twice, but damaged homes along Lake Road, toppled several trees and power lines.

Saturday's severe storms caused some damage in the bi-state area. Parts of the roof of a Ford dealership in the Metro East was torn and damaged the store.

The worst of the damage, according to the NWS, was the destruction of a large metal shed. Its roof was lofted into nearby trees and it was pushed down the street. A 2 x 4 from the roof was also thrown straight into the home of another building. Damage was also reported to large trees in another neighborhood along Papin and Paris Street.

Damage was also reported south of the tornado. Two large barns were destroyed, and some large trees were toppled. Straight line winds reached speeds of 80-90 MPH. The Tri-Ford dealership in Highland reported damage to its roof and store, but nobody was injured.