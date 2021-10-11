GREENE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A tornado touched down in Greene County, Illinois Monday afternoon.
The National Weather Service (NWS) says the a confirmed tornado was spotted near Athensville, before it moved into nearby Morgan County.
2:50 pm -- This cell has produced a tornado across Greene County. Areas south and southeast of Jacksonville are in the path of this severe storm! #ILwx https://t.co/iJQnXOZ6RB— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) October 11, 2021
Information on damage was not immediately known.
