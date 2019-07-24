CHICAGO, Ill. (KMOV/CNN/WLS) -- Undercover video has been released from an animal abuse investigation that targeted an organic dairy farm that supplies milk to some major grocery store chains.
Nature Prairie Dairy Farms is accused of extreme animal cruelty and unsanitary conditions for its dairy cows.
The images are disturbing. This undercover video was shot by Animal Recovery Mission, an organization, which over the last several months has exposed what they call the systemic abuse of cows inside the dairy industry.
In this latest case, the dairy in question is Natural Prairie Farms in Texas, which according to the company houses approximately 14,000 cows.
