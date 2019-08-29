ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two Topgolf Swing Suites are coming to Ameristar St. Charles!
The two bays will open on Sept. 26 and will be located in the Amerisports restaurant. The Topgolf Swing Suite is described as a virtual simulator game that includes golf challenges, zombie dodgeball, baseball pitching, carnival games and hockey shots.
Click here to learn more.
