ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Planning Commission voted unanimously to rezone land in midtown for a three-story driving range and entertainment center.
Saint Louis University has 14 acres at Chouteau and Compton Avenues that would host the 68,000-square-feet golf entertainment center, according to plans filed with the city of St. Louis.
Topgolf already has a location in Chesterfield that opened in 2018.
