Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story on Topgolf in Chesterfield.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Just more than a year after Topgolf opened its location in Chesterfield, the company announced they are considering a second location in the St. Louis region.
A spokesperson for the Texas-based company confirmed to News 4 they were exploring an additional location, but declined to provide details beyond that.
There are multiple Topgolf locations in Chicago, Denver, Miami, Houston, Phoenix, and Atlanta, which would make St. Louis likely the smallest market to support more than one location.
The Chesterfield location is a massive structure with more than 100 swinging bays, as well as bars, lounges, and meeting spaces, not to mention the expansive field where the golf balls are hit.
The space requirements would likely limit the options for locations closer to downtown, though the St. Louis Business Journal reported Thursday there were rumors the company was eyeing a Midtown location.
