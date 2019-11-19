ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- More than 20,000 Missourians have signed up for medical marijuana licenses.
News 4 received a number of questions from viewers wondering how those applications could impact future purchases and medical decisions.
Here are the top 3 questions:
1) Will health insurance pay for medical marijuana?
At this time, health insurance companies follow federal guidelines that still list marijuana as a Schedule 1 restricted drug, so they will not cover prescription costs.
2) Will it impact my insurance coverage in the case of a pre-existing condition?
A News 4 employee recently attended a Medical Marijuana “Cannabus” tour where dozens of people were signed up for medical marijuana in mass, despite never receiving a one-on-one exam
That employee left with signed paperwork from a doctor listing a debilitating psychiatric disorder.
Under the current Affordable Care Act, it won't be considered a pre-existing condition.
But Missouri is one of several states participating in a lawsuit to overturn the ACA. If that happens, it's unknown how it would impact your ability to get insurance.
3) Will it impact my ability to purchase a gun in Missouri?
In Missouri and Illinois, potential gun owners fill out a form from the Department of Justice. Under point “e” it specifically asks if you are an illegal user of marijuana or other controlled substances. Under that it states “Warning - the use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medicinal or recreational purposes.”
