ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A Top Golf Suite is coming to the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown St. Louis.
The suite will feature two simulator bays, several virtual games including the Topgolf target game, Zombie Dodgeball, Hockey Shots, Baseball Pitching Carnival Classic and more.
The suite will also feature food and beverages from chef Gerard Craft.
Up to eight people can play, eat, drink and hang out in a bay. The suite will be located on the eighth floor of the hotel and is expected to be finished in the spring.
