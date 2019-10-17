CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Top Golf is hosting a fundraiser Sunday to help local wounded veterans and their families.
The event is being put on by Hibbs Homes, which build a custom, handicap-accessible home, mortgage-free for a local veteran. That veteran and his family will be attending the event for free.
The event is from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Top Golf in Chesterfield Valley. The proceeds will help Hibbs Homes build other specialty homes for veterans in the St. Louis area.
To register for the event, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.