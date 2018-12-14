ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Data shows the top five brews purchased in St. Louis were local Missouri craft brews, according to HopCat.
According to the data, St. Louis has an estimated 80 brews on tap from across the globe.
Citrapolis, brewed at Modern brewery, and Southside Blonde, brewed at Perennial brewery, are located in the St. Louis area.
Wheach, brewed at O'Fallon brewery, and Double Dry Hopped Citra IPA brewed at Six Mile Bridge brewery, are located in Maryland Heights, Mo.
The other craft brew is Old 63, brewed at Bur Oak Brewing Company, is located in Columbia Mo.
