Rendering of the outside of the Enterprise Center (Credit: EnterpriseCenter.com)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Tool has announced they will perform in St. Louis this May.

The band’s latest tour will stop at the Enterprise Center on May 13.

Tickets go on sale March 15 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $72 to $122.

