You could argue that the best hitter on the Cardinals in 2019 didn’t join the team until June.
Tommy Edman didn’t have enough plate appearances to qualify among league-leaders for rate stats (AVG, OBP, SLG, OPS), but the numbers he posted in 349 PAs paced the club.
If you throw out players with fewer than 50 plate appearances—apologies to Lane Thomas, Randy Arozarena and somehow John Brebbia—Tommy Edman led the Cardinals in OPS last season. He also ranked first on the team in batting average and slugging percentage, while landing second behind only Kolten Wong in on-base percentage.
At Winter Warm-Up, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak pushed back a bit on the idea that Edman led the team in hitting last season—Mozeliak explained that the team focuses on more than just batting average when evaluating a player’s value offensively—but his cumulative numbers were hard to deny.
That’s a concept Edman could get behind, too; he said if he weren’t playing baseball, the Stanford graduate would have pursued a career in baseball analytics. In that case, he ought to be proud of this next statistic from his 2019 MLB debut season.
Out of the clear blue sky, Edman dropped onto the field of Busch Stadium in June 2019 and compiled 3.2 Wins Above Replacement per FanGraphs (fWAR) in 92 games. In just over half a season, Edman ranked 30th among NL position players in fWAR, which measures a player’s value including all aspects of the game.
In St. Louis, Tommy Edman became a household name.
“It’s definitely really cool,” Edman said at this month’s Winter Warm-Up of his newfound notoriety. “I got to go on the caravan last year, and I felt like I was kind of—not really many people knew who I was. Now I’m going on the caravan and I’m seeing people wearing these Edman shirts. It’s a pretty cool feeling seeing that many jerseys and shirts with my name on it.”
There’s no doubt, Edman’s status has been elevated in the minds of the fan base after what he did a year ago. Some even thought his big-league journey would start a few months earlier than it did.
As a Grapefruit League phenom, Edman slashed .333/.392/.511 in 51 spring training plate appearances in 2019. But when the team left the Sunshine State and headed north for the start of the regular season, Edman didn’t go with them. Despite his excellent performance in Jupiter, he opened the 2019 campaign in Memphis.
Many players itching for their first taste of the big-leagues might get caught up in a negative mindset after something like that; not being rewarded with a roster spot after such a strong spring could be a bitter pill.
Not for Edman, though. He took it as an opportunity.
“It was extremely important to get consistent at-bats, playing every single day, I think that was very important,” Edman said of starting 2019 in Triple-A. “I think in 2018, I only had a month or month in a half in Memphis, so to get a couple more months down there, facing pitchers, a lot of whom had big league experience already. I think it just prepared me well for getting called up in June.”
Taking in stride whatever challenge he’s given is just sort of how Tommy Edman operates. Take, for instance, his evolution defensively in the last few years.
In 2017, Edman started nearly every game he played at shortstop. That’s primarily where he played in 2018, too, with some second base mixed into his arsenal. Following his call-up to the big leagues in 2019, Edman appeared at nearly every position in the field but shortstop, including second, third and all three outfield spots. Edman appeared to be the newest scrappy utility knife in an organization with a long history of them.
For Edman, there’d be nothing wrong with a career as Jose Oquendo reincarnated. There’s value in versatility. Being able to handle multiple positions defensively is helpful for a manager. But that skill only gets you so far. I mean, technically, Yairo Munoz can do the same thing.
With what Edman did in September, though, he fueled the idea that he might be something more than his fielding flexibility.
Tommy Edman might be a hitter, too.
Over the final month of the regular season, Edman posted a preposterous 1.078 OPS (.315/.417/.660) to reward the Cardinals manager’s continued faith in him. Enamored with his energizing style of play, Mike Shildt kept Edman in a prominent role in the lineup for the bulk of July despite a .680 OPS for the month. Edman increased his OPS back up to .763 for the month of August, before his red-hot finish to the regular season. As I mentioned at the top, it did wonders for his season-end numbers.
Albeit in fewer plate appearances, Edman outshined Paul Goldschmidt in several batting categories. That kind of effort is going to turn some heads. It also figures to earn Edman some serious playing time in 2020.
The only question: Where?
The answer might be the same as it was last season for Edman: Everywhere.
“The best thing for our organization would be if he bounced around and played a lot of different positions,” General Manager Mike Girsch said. “Because that would suggest that all the guys that are penciled in to play those positions are doing well and playing well and that he’s bouncing around and playing a bunch of spots. I think Tommy’s versatility means that if there’s an opportunity or an injury at any one of six spots, he can become the guy.
“Ideally, he plays five different positions or six different positions and plays multiple times a week all over the place because everyone is doing well and we don’t need him to fill a spot. But he can play wherever he needs to.”
When asked about the possibility, Girsch agreed Edman’s versatility for the Cardinals in 2020 could include a return to his former position at shortstop on days where Paul DeJong needs a breather.
That would be just fine with him.
“I would say I’m pretty equally comfortable anywhere up the middle,” Edman said. “Third base, I got really comfortable with last year because I played there so much. Right now, I’d probably be most comfortable at third and second just because I didn’t play short as much last year, but I’m excited to hopefully play a lot more short during spring training and hopefully during the season.”
A look at the current makeup of the Cardinals roster, though, indicates Edman’s spot in the opening day lineup might find him standing defensively in the grass rather than the dirt. Barring injury, Molina, Goldschmidt, Wong, DeJong, Carpenter is your likely defensive alignment across the infield when the season opens.
If I had to guess here in January where Edman’s name lands on March 26 in Cincinnati, it’s with a ‘7’ written next to it as the Cardinals’ starting left fielder. Plenty can change between now and then, but it seems plausible that Shildt would reward Edman for what he did a year ago with a start on opening day.
After that, it could be a free-for-all. As long as he hits—which is what he did last season, regardless of whether you prefer batting average, OPS or WAR as your unit of measurement—Edman figures to play.
During his media session at Winter Warm-Up, I asked Edman how many gloves he plans to bring to Jupiter this spring.
“I got one for middle infield, so I use the same one for second and short. I have one for third base, and one for the outfield,” Edman said, confirming his answer to my question was three.
So far, anyway.
“I’m thinking about getting a first base glove just in case,” Edman added.
Heck, he might as well.
