CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – St. Louis staple Tony’s is looking to move from downtown St. Louis to Clayton, records from Clayton show.
The agenda for Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting show the restaurant is looking to move to Centene Plaza at 105 Carondelet Plaza. The owners are currently applying for a conditional use permit for the space of more than 3,000 square feet.
READ: St. Louis Proud: An iconic St. Louis restaurant and the family behind it
The Plan Commission previously voted to approve the plan and staff for the Clayton Board of Aldermen recommends that aldermen also give the project the green light.
The iconic restaurant is currently located on Market Street in downtown St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.